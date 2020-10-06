Robert E. Thorson, 51 of Tigerton, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Copperleaf Terrace under Interim Hospice Services.
Robert was born on June 30, 1969 in Appleton, the son of Lester and Juretta (Lund) Thorson.
Robert was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, in the Town of Morris, where he loved attending services. He worked as an iron pourer at the Waupaca Foundry for 19 years. Robert enjoyed walking his dogs and walked up to ten miles a day. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially snowmobiling and kayaking.
Robert is survived by his father, Lester; two brothers, Mike Thorson of Tigerton, and Russ (Diana) Thorson of Green Bay; eight nieces and nephews, Jennifer Thorson of Billings, MT, Jeri Korth of Green Bay, Greg Thorson of Billings, MT, Jordan Thorson of Tigerton, Mike Thorson Jr. and Jacob Thorson of Wittenberg, Nick Thorson of Portland, OR and James Thorson of Green Bay. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juretta, and brothers David and Scott.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2021.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com