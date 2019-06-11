|
A. Louise Zimmer
Metedeconk - A. Louise Zimmer, 77, of Metedeconk, died at home from a rare form of gall bladder cancer on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Louise was born December 7, 1941 to the late W. Edmund Zimmer (1983) and Alice L. Zimmer (1991). She resided in West Caldwell until 1951 when her family moved to Metedeconk. Her brother, Edmund L. Zimmer predeceased her in 1990.
Louise was a 1960 graduate of BTHS, she received her AA from OCC and BA from Stockton. Louise worked for Midland Glass in Cliffwood Beach, first as a bottle selector, than as quality control in the lab and finally being promoted to being the first female foreman, that is where she met her future husband, Robert L. Vafiadis, who worked as one of her drivers. She worked a short time for the Ocean County Welfare Board where she was known for her home visits on her motorcycle. She left that position and began her career with the Social Security Administration, retiring in 2004. While working for SSA she also became a certified MSF Motorcycle Instructor which she did part time at Fairleigh Dickinson in Hackensack.
Louise loved her motorcycles and cats. During the 70's she was breeding prize winning Persians and Himalayan's in her cattery. Her other passion of riding led to many life experiences. She rode two cross country trips by herself logging in forty-eight states and part of Canada. Louise was also the secretary for many of the NJ State HOG Rallies. The first woman assistant director and first woman road captain for Jersey Shore Hog. A charter member and former LOH head for Ocean Thunder HOG, a member of Motor Maids, Women on Wheels, a life member of HOG, life member of AMA, life member of the NRA, member of USCA, Inc., NARFE, Bat Conservation International, Best Friends, and Popcorn Park.
Louise also wants to give a special thank you to Tom Ross for finding a good home for her Fat Boy MC and to Dawn White, GM of Hannums HD for fulfilling her final wishes for a 2018 Blue Anniversary Trike.
She will be missed by her beautiful "children" Bullseye, Bungee, and Skitz, and her husband, Robert. She will be especially missed by her dearest friend, Jocelyn Honan and her husband, Ken, and her longtime friend, Vanessa Tannenbaum, and many others.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 - 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 12 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to either Point Paws, 733 Albert E. Clifton Ave., Point Pleasant, NJ 08742 www.petfinder.com/member/us/nj/point-pleasant/point-paws-nj692 or Best Friends, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 www.bestfriends.org For condolences to the family and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Keep the shiny side up and ride safe!!!
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019