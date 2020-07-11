1/
A. Patricia Lang
A. Patricia Lang

Brick - A. Patricia McGarr Lang, 89, of Brick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Born in the Bronx to the late James and Kathleen McGarr, she lived there and has resided in the Point Pleasant and Brick area since 1957.

Mrs. Lang attended Fordham University, Rose Hill, and worked for many years a legal secretary for Richard Worthington, Esq. She was a communicant of Saint Dominic Church, Brick, and was a member of the Parish Social Club and was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harold Lang; son, James Lang; daughter, Anne Modugno; sister, Eileen Dunn; and brother, James McGarr.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Jane Lang of Brick. Also surviving are her granddaughter, Jaclyn Lang Murray and her husband, Thomas; and great-grandson, James Murray.

A committal service and entombment at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, was held privately. For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
