|
|
A. Robert Furnback
Brick - A. Robert Furnback, 95 of Brick passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center.
Born in Elizabeth, he lived in Roselle before marrying and raising his family in Westfield. He moved to Brick 46 years ago and always considered the shore his home. Bob was a WWII veteran serving with the Merchant Marines. He was a Bricklayer with the Elizabeth Local 4-NJ and started Landsite Construction Company in 1960. Bob and his wife Jean had many hobbies, they were members of the Metedeconk River Yacht Club and loved to sail. They spent many happy years growing and cultivating bonsais and belonged to the Deep Cut Bonsai Society. Bob was an avid ice boater and a member of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat Club.
He was predeceased by his parents Otto and Dora Furnback, beloved wife Jean (Gudmundson) Furnback, and grandson Matthew Furnback.
Surviving are his sons Kenneth and his wife Carol of Pt. Pleasant, Douglas and his wife Nancy of Pt. Pleasant. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alyson Furnback and wife Taylor Genovese of Woodland Hills, CA, Daniel Furnback and wife Ashley, Wesley and his wife Jessica all of Brick. Bob was blessed with 5 Great grandsons, Samuel, Maverick, Nicholas, Alexander and Nash.
Creamation was private.
www.laughreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020