Services
Laughrey Funeral Home
One North Broadway
Pennsville, NJ 08070
(856) 678-7711
Resources
More Obituaries for A. Furnback
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

A. Robert Furnback

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
A. Robert Furnback Obituary
A. Robert Furnback

Brick - A. Robert Furnback, 95 of Brick passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 peacefully at Hackensack Meridian Ocean Medical Center.

Born in Elizabeth, he lived in Roselle before marrying and raising his family in Westfield. He moved to Brick 46 years ago and always considered the shore his home. Bob was a WWII veteran serving with the Merchant Marines. He was a Bricklayer with the Elizabeth Local 4-NJ and started Landsite Construction Company in 1960. Bob and his wife Jean had many hobbies, they were members of the Metedeconk River Yacht Club and loved to sail. They spent many happy years growing and cultivating bonsais and belonged to the Deep Cut Bonsai Society. Bob was an avid ice boater and a member of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat Club.

He was predeceased by his parents Otto and Dora Furnback, beloved wife Jean (Gudmundson) Furnback, and grandson Matthew Furnback.

Surviving are his sons Kenneth and his wife Carol of Pt. Pleasant, Douglas and his wife Nancy of Pt. Pleasant. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Alyson Furnback and wife Taylor Genovese of Woodland Hills, CA, Daniel Furnback and wife Ashley, Wesley and his wife Jessica all of Brick. Bob was blessed with 5 Great grandsons, Samuel, Maverick, Nicholas, Alexander and Nash.

Creamation was private.

www.laughreyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of A.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laughrey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -