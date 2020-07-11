1/1
Aaron Anthony Vitiello
Aaron Anthony Vitiello

Point Pleasant - Aaron Anthony Vitiello, 47, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in Point Pleasant, Aaron was a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant Borough High School and went on to graduate from Ocean County College, Toms River.

Aaron worked as a union electrician and was a member of the I.B.E.W., Local 400, Wall. He loved dogs and volunteered at the Monmouth County SPCA Animal Shelter.

Surviving are his beloved parents, Fred and Josephine Vitiello of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are his brother, Michael Vitiello and his wife, Kim; two nephews, Bryce and Evan Vitiello; and several cousins and friends.

At 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 21 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Church of Saint Martha, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant. (Facial coverings are required, attendance limitations, and adherence to social distancing guidelines are in effect)

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either the Church of Saint Martha www.saintmartha.net or The Michael J. Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org For condolences to the family please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
