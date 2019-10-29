Resources
Aaron Harmon, age 81, passed away on October 29, 2019 after a valiant battle with Parkinson's disease. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Mr. Harmon moved to Manalapan, New Jersey with his wife, Lenore, who passed away from breast cancer on July 24, 2009. At the time of Mrs. Harmon's passing, Aaron and Lenore had been married 50 years. Mr. Harmon was a Certified Public Accountant, in his own practice, for more than 50 years.

Mr. Harmon is survived by his daughter Joy Sperling and her husband Norman Sperling, of Bridgewater, New Jersey; his son Gary Harmon of Wellington, Florida; and his daughter Lisa Mollicone and her husband Gerald Mollicone of Freehold, New Jersey. Mr. Harmon is also survived by his four grandchildren, who were the apple of his eye, Daniel Sperling, Joshua Harmon, Cassidy Brown, and Gregory Harmon. Mr. Harmon is also survived by his brother, Eliezer Hamburger of Brooklyn, New York.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
