Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ
Abdur-Farbi Muhammad Obituary
Abdur-Farbi Muhammad

Neptune - Abdur-Farbi Muhammad (James Younger), 56 of Neptune, departed this life on September 22, 2019 at JSUMC in Neptune surrounded by his loving family. "Farbi" as he was affectionately known to everyone, loved working as a handyman and was a "Jack of all Trades." He lived life to the fullest. Visitation will be 10 am Friday October 4th until the funeral service at 11 am at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment will follow at White Ridge Cemetery, Eatontown. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019
