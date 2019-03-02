Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
(732) 928-0032
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals/Debow Chapel
150 W Veterans Hwy
Jackson, NJ 08527
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lake RC Church
Lakewood, NJ
Felton, DE - Ada L. Giegerich, 76, of Felton, DE died on Wednesday February 27, 2019 in Delaware. Ada was born in Puerto Rico and lived in Beachwood, NJ and Florida before moving to Felton, DE. She worked as a phlebotomist for LabCorp.

Surviving is her husband William H. Giegerich of Felton, DE; her children Laurie Giegerich of Whiting, NJ and William J. Giegerich of Hamilton, NJ; her siblings Ernie, Tony and Oscar Olmeda all of Spring Hill, Fl and Margie Cotter of Greenacres, Fl and her grandchildren William and James.

Family will receive friends on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals De Bow Chapel 150 West Veterans Hwy. Jackson, NJ. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Monday March 4, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Mary of the Lake RC Church in Lakewood, NJ. Entombment will follow to St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 2, 2019
