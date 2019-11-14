|
Reverend Adam T. Kearns
Lawrenceville - September 17, 1928 - November 13, 2019
Fr. Adam Kearns, 91, of Lawrenceville died peacefully in Christ on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Father Kearns was born on September 17, 1928, the son of William J. and Elizabeth Welstead Kearns. Father attended St. Joseph's Elementary School, Keyport and graduated from St. Mary's High School, South Amboy. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Seton Hall University and completed philosophical studies at St. Charles College, Catonsville, MD and Immaculate Conception Seminary, Darlington, NJ. Fr. Kearns studied Theology at St. Mary's Seminary and University, Roland Park, MD and received the License in Sacred Theology (S.T.L.) from that Institution.
Father was ordained to the Priesthood at St. Mary Cathedral, Trenton, NJ on June 12, 1954 by the Most Reverend George W. Ahr, Bishop of Trenton. Following ordination, he continued graduate studies at the Catholic University of America and in 1956 returned to the Diocese of Trenton to serve as a priest in several parishes of the Diocese. In particular, Father served as parochial vicar in St. Peter Church, New Brunswick; Sacred Heart Church, Mount Holly; Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park; Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords; St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake; St. Paul Church, Princeton; St. Robert Bellarmine Church, West Freehold and St. Joan of Arc Church, Marlton. Fr. Kearns served as Pastor of St. Helena Church, Edison. In addition to his parochial assignments, Father assisted in the work of the CYO in Burlington County and in the Pre-Cana Ministry of the Diocese.
After many years of faithful ministry as priest, Fr. Kearns retired from active ministry on January 1, 1999. During his retirement, Father assisted in ministering the Sacraments of the Church to people in parishes throughout the Diocese of Trenton. He was beloved by the many people he served as both priest and friend and by his brother priests of the Diocese of Trenton.
May this kind and loving priest rest in the peace of the Lord whom he served with joy and fidelity!
Father Kearns is predeceased by his parents, his sister Eileen Abel, his nephew Otto Ostenfeld and his niece Eileen Ostenfeld. He is survived by his sister Mary Beth Niedzwiecki and her husband Joseph; his nieces and nephews, Adam Ostenfeld and wife Simone, William Ostenfeld and wife Janice, Richard Ostenfeld and wife Karen, Thomas Ostenfeld and wife Rochelle, Beth Ann Ferejohn and husband John, and Rosemary Ostenfeld along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ with the Most Rev, David Michael O'Connell, C.M., J.C.D.,D.D. Bishop of the Diocese of Trenton as principal celebrant.
Visitation for Father Kearns will be held on Saturday from 9 AM to 10 AM at Poulson & Van Hise Funeral Directors, 650 Lawrence Road, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Burial will take place on Monday, November 18, 2019 in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport. NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019