Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
St Mary's cemetery
Lakewood, NJ
Adam Thomas Matlosz


1985 - 2019
Adam Thomas Matlosz Obituary
Adam Thomas Matlosz

Lakewood - Adam Thomas Matlosz a/k/a Adbul Malik after conversion to Islam, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2019 in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Adam was born on June 26, 1985 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Anthony (Buddy) Matlosz and Jane (Matlosz) Colaio. He attended Howell High School and earned his GED in Tennessee. During his lifetime, Adam developed skills in and was employed in carpentry, home repairs and auto body work. He found happiness and satisfaction in his work for Jackson Auto Body. He became involved with and converted to Islam in recent years and found great peace and comfort in that community.

Adam leaves behind his heartbroken mother, Jane Colaio, his precious daughter, Athena Matlosz, Athena's mother, Jessica Englebrook, and many relatives and friends who will miss him deeply. He was predeceased by his father, Anthony (Buddy) Matlosz and brother, Lakewood Police Officer Christopher Matlosz, EOW January 14, 2011.

Viewing and burial services are being handled by Muslim Funeral Services, LLC. Memorial gathering July 5th at 5pm. at St Mary's cemetery in Lakewood at Chris Matlosz grave site. Friends welcomed
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 29, 2019
