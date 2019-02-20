|
|
Addie M. Williams
Long Branch - Addie M. Williams, 89 of Long Branch, passed away February 16, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Parrie Zeolla Butler James and George Milton James of Phenix City, AL, her husband Robert, a sister Dorothy Shaw, and two children Arnold Williams and Georgia Wheeler.
Addie is survived by 11 children Virginia Daniels, John H. Davis, Addie M. Brooks, Gloria A. Parker, Mary Banks, Jimmy L. Davis, Rosemary Jackson, Roosevelt Davis, Stephanie Johnson, Robert Keith Williams and Wyena Bacon; her uncle Theodore Johnson of Red Bank, NJ; 44 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday February 21, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be performed by Rev. Devereaux at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch on Friday February 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls, NJ. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019