Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St.
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Church
64 Liberty St.
Long Branch, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Addie Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addie M. Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Addie M. Williams Obituary
Addie M. Williams

Long Branch - Addie M. Williams, 89 of Long Branch, passed away February 16, 2019 at Monmouth Medical Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Parrie Zeolla Butler James and George Milton James of Phenix City, AL, her husband Robert, a sister Dorothy Shaw, and two children Arnold Williams and Georgia Wheeler.

Addie is survived by 11 children Virginia Daniels, John H. Davis, Addie M. Brooks, Gloria A. Parker, Mary Banks, Jimmy L. Davis, Rosemary Jackson, Roosevelt Davis, Stephanie Johnson, Robert Keith Williams and Wyena Bacon; her uncle Theodore Johnson of Red Bank, NJ; 44 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday February 21, 2019 at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be performed by Rev. Devereaux at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., Long Branch on Friday February 22, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am until funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls, NJ. Condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.