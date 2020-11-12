Addo H. Kuhlmann
Red Bank - Addo Kuhlmann, Red Bank, NJ, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Riverview Medical Center on November 11, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 11, 1943. He moved to Red Bank with his wife Susan and children.
Addo was an NYU graduate. He spent his career as a stock analyst on Wall Street and was a survivor of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and 9/11.
He was dedicated to his family, a devoted son, loving brother, beloved husband, wonderful father, and amazing grandfather.
He is survived by his beautiful wife Susan Kuhlmann; his daughter Kristina and husband Robert Pascucci; son Addo Jonathan and wife Dana; son Matthew and wife Brittany; sister Valentine Rubin, stepmother Margarita Kuhlmann and his greatest joys in life—his grandchildren Isabella, Sophia, Natalie, Alexa, Hunter and Gemma.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A private memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or C.H.O.P. in Addo's honor.