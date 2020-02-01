|
Adelaide Roberta Bellomy
Toms River - Adelaide Roberta Bellomy, 85, Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and lived in various parts of NJ before settling in Toms River in 1970. Adelaide worked in Dunkin Donuts in Toms River as a waitress for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband Richard and the time spent with her family and friends.
Adelaide was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Barton Bellomy in 2016, her parents Fred and Anna Veitinger and brothers Charles and Mickey. She is survived by four sons: Richard Bellomy and wife Annmarie, Jeffrey Bellomy and wife Julia, Glenn Bellomy and wife Michele, and Clifford Bellomy and wife Candy, and her daughter Sandra Franka and husband Khaled. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Wednesday, February 5th, from 4 to 6 PM, with a Service at 5:30, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. Cremation is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020