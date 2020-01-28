|
|
Adele "Suzy" Blewitt
Sea Girt - Adele "Suzy" Blewitt, 83, of Sea Girt, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Suzy was born and raised in Jersey City, the only child of Edward and Adele (McLaughlin) Flynn. She lived in Hasbrouck Heights for many years before moving to the Shore in 1986, first to Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights, and then to Sea Girt in 2005. She was a graduate of College of St. Elizabeth and went on to earn her Master of Science Degree at Seton Hall University and her Doctorate at Montclair State College. She enjoyed a long career as a teacher, and she is still fondly remembered by students for her gifted and caring nature. She started her career in education in Kearny and went on spend many years in the Hasbrouck Heights schools, as a guidance counselor, biology teacher and reading specialist, before retiring in 1999. She also served as a member of the Hasbrouck Heights Board of Education, and started the Middle School Basketball program, even serving as Coach for five years. She also wrote a column, "Swimming Suzy Says", for the Hasbrouck Heights Observer. She was a member of the Spring Lake Historical Society and put great effort into the preservation of many sites in town, including the arches at the Spring Lake-Belmar border. Suzy was an avid sports fan, especially of the Devils and the Giants. She was a longtime season ticket holder and proudly attended four Super Bowls in which the Giants played.
Suzy was predeceased by her husband, George P. Blewitt, in 2000, and by a granddaughter, Kailey Ann Blewitt, at birth. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Adele Blewitt and Paul Herrmann, of Sea Girt, and her son and daughter-in-law, George and Jeanne Blewitt, of Wall and she was the devoted grandmother of George P., Alexis and Edward Blewitt.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 4-7 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 9 AM, followed by entombment at St. Anne Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Suzy's memory may be made to St. Joseph's School for the Blind, 761 Summit Ave., Jersey City, NJ 07307, or via www.schoolfortheblind.org. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020