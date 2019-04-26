Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James RC Church
94 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele E. "Del" Kelly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adele E. "Del" Kelly Obituary
Adele E. "Del" Kelly

Annapolis MD - Adele E. "Del" Kelly, 91, of Annapolis MD, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Adele was a long time resident of the River Plaza section of Middletown and was a communicant of Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Helen Ciak and was the youngest of nine children with all of her siblings predeceasing her.

Her husband of 61 years, John J. "Jack" Kelly predeceased her in December 2010.

She is survived by her six children, sons Philip and wife Margaret of Timonium, MD, Michael of Annapolis, MD, Thomas and wife Erica of Annapolis, MD, Matthew of Bel Air, MD and Christopher and wife Cheryl of Shrewsbury, NJ and daughter Anne and husband James Scott of Spring Grove, PA, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 am at Saint James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now