Adele E. "Del" Kelly
Annapolis MD - Adele E. "Del" Kelly, 91, of Annapolis MD, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Adele was a long time resident of the River Plaza section of Middletown and was a communicant of Saint James Roman Catholic Church in Red Bank. She was predeceased by her parents Louis and Helen Ciak and was the youngest of nine children with all of her siblings predeceasing her.
Her husband of 61 years, John J. "Jack" Kelly predeceased her in December 2010.
She is survived by her six children, sons Philip and wife Margaret of Timonium, MD, Michael of Annapolis, MD, Thomas and wife Erica of Annapolis, MD, Matthew of Bel Air, MD and Christopher and wife Cheryl of Shrewsbury, NJ and daughter Anne and husband James Scott of Spring Grove, PA, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, at 11 am at Saint James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery in Middletown. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 26, 2019