Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Adele F. Begelman


1937 - 2019
Adele F. Begelman Obituary
Adele F. Begelman

Toms River - Adele F. Begelman nee Weissman, age 81, passed peacefully at home on August 26, 2019. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, on 12-11-37, she moved to Toms River in the early 60's.

She retired from the Toms River Board of Education. Adele worked for over 20 years spending the majority of that time at the Toms River Alternate School.

Adele loved Island Heights. She would spend hours reading, walking and gazing at the river. She loved painting and painted and volunteered at the Ocean County Artists Guild for more than 20 years. She loved all animals, especially her three cats, who she spoiled rotten! In addition, she enjoyed playing cards and traveling with her husband of 39 years, Fred M. Begelman, who passed away on August 16, 2019.

She is survived by her son, Stuart Perlmutter; (Amy), her daughters, Jennifer Perlmutter-Russo; (John), Julie Heise; (Fred) and her stepdaughters, Dara Endrick; (Jake) and Jodie Ball; (Jamie); her grandchildren, Debra, Jeremy, Jake, Adam, Jordyn, Jessica, Jay and Aiden; sisters, Shirley Isaacs, Anita Rodkin, (Dennis) and her brother, Martin Weissman, (Linda).
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
