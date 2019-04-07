|
Adele F. Clark
Brick - Adele F. Clark (nee Filipek), passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was 88 years old.
Born in Newark to the late Jean and Paul Filipek, Adele grew up in Maplewood before moving to Brick 20 years ago. Adele was a dedicated philanthropist and regularly volunteered in her community and her church throughout her life.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, the late P. Joseph Clark, and daughter Regina Romagnoli. Adele was the loving mother of Regina Romagnoli and her husband Carl, Linda Westman, Mary Hickey and her husband David, cherished grandmother of Michael, Matthew, David, Dana, Megan, and Gregory, and great grandmother of Madeline, Elena, Caché, Emerson, Maci, Ella, and Kennedy.
Visitation is being held at the LaMonica Memorial Home, 145 E. Mt. Pleasant Ave., Livingston, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4-7 pm.
The Funeral will commence at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Philomena's Church in Livingston. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.
In lieu of flowers kindly make contributions to Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019