Adele Reynolds Rudinski
96 - Adele Reynolds Rudinski, 96 (and a half!), a 63 year resident of Tinton Falls, passed away suddenly and peacefully surrounded by love on June 17, 2019. Adele was born in Bloomfield to Frederick and Fredericka Guth. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and subsequently married her husband, George Reynolds upon his return from his Army service in WWII. They settled briefly in Montclair to start their family, relocating to the shore area in 1956 where she found her true home.
Adele worked most of her adult life as an executive secretary for Bendix and Martin Marietta Inc.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown. As a member of the Tinton Falls Seniors, she happily held the position of Sunshine Lady. Adele enjoyed swimming well into her 90's. In addition, she was an avid gardener, crossword puzzle enthusiast, a very creative artist, writer and musician along with being an inventor holding two patents.
Adele took great pride in achieving her goal to maintain her independent lifestyle in the home that she loved surrounded by the gardens she created.
In 1992, Adele was predeceased by her first husband, George Reynolds, and her second husband, Carl Rudinski in 2004.
Adele is survived by her son, Stephen Reynolds and wife Dolores of Warren, CT and her daughter, Patricia Reynolds and wife Joan Kilcommons of Long Branch , grandchildren; Dr. Lisa Reynolds of Warren, CT and Stephen Reynolds Jr. and wife Leigh of Guilford, CT and great-grandchildren; Ashley, Emma, Clare, Caleb and Keira.
Family and friends may visit Thurs., June 20th from 3-6pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad Street, Eatontown, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Fri., June 21st at 10 am at St. Dorothea RC Church in Eatontown, followed by burial at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019