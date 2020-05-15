Adeline ScaranoMatawan - Adeline M. Scarano, age 90, of Matawan, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 13, 2020 at the Bayshore Care Center in Holmdel, NJ.Born in Bayonne, and lived in Port Monmouth with her sister Lillian Ruzinski before moving to Matawan, NJ 14 years ago. She worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years as Secretary to the Postmaster in Union, transferring to the Kilmer Facility in Edison, NJ as a LSM Operator and Personnel Clerk before she retired in 1990.She loved to dance, listen to music, enjoyed eating and socializing with her many dear friends at he VFW in Port Monmouth, Brass Rail in Matawan, and her Senior Club at the Minnisink Village. She provided lively entertainment especially when singing her favorite song, "Because Of You". Addie will be dearly missed.Addie was predeceased by her mother and father, Guisseppe and Carmela Scarano, her three sisters, Lillian Ruzinsky, Mildred Karecky, and Angelina McDonnell and three brothers, Pete, Michael, and Nick Scarano and her beloved dog Nicky.Surviving is her loving sister, Loretta Ruesch, dear niece, Joanne Jakubik and husband Cas, dear nephew, Joseph Scarano and wife Judy, dear nephew, Michael McDonnell and wife Pat, and her very dear and beloved friend, Maria Sakowski.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown, NJ.