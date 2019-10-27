|
|
Adell Crumpler, 68 of Asbury Park, formerly of Neptune, passed away unexpectedly on Monday October 21, 2019. She worked as a counselor over the years and was an active member of her church. Her favorite pastime was shopping, traveling, decorating and adding new things to her home. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 30th from 10 am until the funeral service at 11 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1301 Springwood Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park Cemetery, Tinton Falls. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019