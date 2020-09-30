Adrian Frank Sisolak



Middletown - Adrian "Pop" Sisolak, 79, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he served four years in the United States Air Force, followed by a career for many years at Raritan River Steel, where he retired. He was a lifelong, avid fisherman and could often be found on a fishing party boat, cooking in the kitchen, or working in his garden.



Surviving are his sister, Maryann Cristodoulou; his daughters, Lynda Mullins, Susan and husband, Robert Fitzgerald, and Jennifer Sisolak-Soloway and fiancé Fred Wright; grandchildren Ryan Mullins, Adrian and wife Mallory Alu, Rebecca and husband Bryan Burcham, Robert and wife Taryn Fitzgerald, Sean and wife Danielle Fitzgerald, Kimberly and husband Troy Szeles, Kevin Fitzgerald, and Jesse Soloway; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-8pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of his love of the outdoors, please consider planting a tree in his memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store