Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-8600
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
505 Burnt Tavern Road
Brick, NJ 08724
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martha's RC Church
Point Pleasant, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adrian Opthof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adrian Opthof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adrian Opthof Obituary
Adrian Opthof

Toms River - Adrian J. "Eddie" Opthof, 82, of Toms River, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Community Medical Center. Born in Passaic, he resided in Manasquan, before moving to Brick in 1963. Adrian proudly served in the United States Navy where he was a hospital corpsman. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and was a member of the Brick Junior Chamber of Commerce. Prior to his retirement, he was a Clerk for the USPS. Ed and his wife were was very active in the Windjammers Drum Corps for many years as parent-chaperones. He also enjoyed driving the bus for the Windjammers, where he would beat Kenny many times, at poker on breaks. Adrian was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy. Surviving are his daughter, Diane and her husband, Richard of Brick; his adopted daughter of the heart, Janice Tenore Longo; and his three grandchildren, Kyle, Lindsey, and Zachary. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 10 at 11 AM at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant, NJ followed by the burial at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. To send condolences, or to send flowers, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adrian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -