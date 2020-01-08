|
|
Adrian Opthof
Toms River - Adrian J. "Eddie" Opthof, 82, of Toms River, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Community Medical Center. Born in Passaic, he resided in Manasquan, before moving to Brick in 1963. Adrian proudly served in the United States Navy where he was a hospital corpsman. He was a graduate of Manasquan High School and was a member of the Brick Junior Chamber of Commerce. Prior to his retirement, he was a Clerk for the USPS. Ed and his wife were was very active in the Windjammers Drum Corps for many years as parent-chaperones. He also enjoyed driving the bus for the Windjammers, where he would beat Kenny many times, at poker on breaks. Adrian was predeceased by his beloved wife, Peggy. Surviving are his daughter, Diane and her husband, Richard of Brick; his adopted daughter of the heart, Janice Tenore Longo; and his three grandchildren, Kyle, Lindsey, and Zachary. Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd., Brick, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 10 at 11 AM at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant, NJ followed by the burial at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall. To send condolences, or to send flowers, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jan. 8, 2020