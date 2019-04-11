|
Adrienne Bazel
Ocala, FL - Adrienne Bazel, 85, died unexpectedly, April 8, 2019 at Advent Hospital Ocala Florida. Adrienne was born on January 16, 1934 in the Bronx, New York, the only child of Raphael & Margaret DePalos. Adrienne graduated Christopher Columbus High School class of 1951. Following graduation Adrienne had a career on Wall Street, worked in retail, sought advanced education and became the Director of Consumer Affairs in Dover Township, Adrienne and her husband Al were also the owners retail stores "Nice Things ". Adrienne's Beloved husband Alvin Bazel predeceased her July 2012. Adrienne is survived by many loved ones who will feel the void of her absence for a long time to come. Her children Patrick & Sueanne Cecere, Raymond Cecere, Steven & Victoria Cecere, Karen Haruthunian, Mitzi her most cherish dog (pictured with her), Andrea & Chris Depas, Gary Bazel, Grandchildren Joan & William Catelli, Bryan & Alicia Cecere , Blake Patrovich, Melissa & Dan Kastanek, Danielle & Emily & Derek. Great Grand Children- Mason, William & Haisley. Adrienne always greeted you with a smile and lived life to the fullest a good inspiration to all. On Friday, April 12, 2019 a visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Services will follow at 4:00 P.M. at Roberts Bruce West Chapel 6241 SW SR 200 Ocala, Fl. 34476. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Humane Society in Adrienne's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 11, 2019