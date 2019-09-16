Services
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
732 899 3300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pable Evertz Funeral Home
901 Beaver Dam Road
Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Peter R.C. Church
406 Forman Ave.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Adrienne M. Bratton

Adrienne M. Bratton Obituary
Adrienne M . Bratton

Point Pleasant Beach - Adrienne M. Bratton (nee Cerra), 87, of Point Pleasant Beach, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Anthony and Emma Cerra, she was raised there and has lived in Point Pleasant Beach since 1961. Mrs. Bratton was a graduate of the Ocean County Practical Nursing Program, and worked as an LPN at Point Pleasant Hospital.

She was a member of the Friends of the Point Pleasant Beach Library, where she also served as a board member; co-founder of the Antrim School Saturday Enrichment Program; and enjoyed the opera, reading, and books.

Surviving are her beloved husband of sixty-two years, Robert Bratton; three children, Maureen Bratton of New York, NY, Deirdre Tachine and her husband, John of Belford; and Timothy Bratton of Point Pleasant Beach; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Caroline Tachine. She was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Cerra and Theresa Perry.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 18 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11:30 a.m., Thursday, September 19 a Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Saint Peter R.C. Church, 406 Forman Ave. (corner of Saint Louis Ave.) Point Pleasant Beach.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to either the Point Pleasant Beach Library, 710 McLean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742 or to the Saint Francis of Assisi, NY, Breadline www.stfrancisbreadline.org For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 16, 2019
