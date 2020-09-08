Adrienne MacKeever



Freehold Township - Adrienne R. MacKeever, 85, of Freehold Township died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. and had resided in Freehold Township for the past 33 years.



Mrs. MacKeever was a foster parent for Catholic Charities, Edison.



Her husband, Melvin MacKeever, died in 1988.



Surviving are two daughters, Jane "Jinx" and Lori MacKeever; a sister and brother-in-law, Stevi and Michael Sobotkin, New Fairfield, Connecticut; a foster son, Hiram Smith, Baltimore, Maryland; and longtime friend, Samuel Nagy, Beachwood.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









