Adrienne MacKeever
Adrienne MacKeever

Freehold Township - Adrienne R. MacKeever, 85, of Freehold Township died on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home. She was born in Bronx, N.Y. and had resided in Freehold Township for the past 33 years.

Mrs. MacKeever was a foster parent for Catholic Charities, Edison.

Her husband, Melvin MacKeever, died in 1988.

Surviving are two daughters, Jane "Jinx" and Lori MacKeever; a sister and brother-in-law, Stevi and Michael Sobotkin, New Fairfield, Connecticut; a foster son, Hiram Smith, Baltimore, Maryland; and longtime friend, Samuel Nagy, Beachwood.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
