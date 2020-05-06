Adrienne P. Belicose



July 13, 1943 -



April 16, 2020



The world got a little dimmer when our Adrienne passed away at Riverview Medical Center. Her life, laugh, love, and attitude will always be cherished by the many lives she touched. She will always be remembered in our hearts, and maybe we can all "Live Like Adrienne." She truly was one of a kind.



She is predeceased by her parents Michael J and Frances G Monahan, her siblings Audrey Monahan Card, Donald Monahan, and Robert Monahan.



She is survived by her beloved children Catherine, Timothy (Kelly), Michael (Jane),and Jonel (Robert) Belicose; grand children Whitney, Kelsey, Sydney, Timmy, and Sarah; as well as great grand children Ireland, Beau, Bryce, and Noble. She is also survived by her sister Jo Ann Hartswell (Fernando), God daughter Ana Esparra Cruz (Alex), God son Joseph Hartswell (Rebecca), and numerous nieces and nephews.



Adrienne was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where you could always hear her angelic voice in the choir. She was a past president of its Altar Rosary Society and a member of the St Vincent De Paul Society.



She was a life member of American Legion Post 338.



Our Mother had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. Love you Momma.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers we ask that donations to be made in Adrienne's name to the St Vincent De Paul Society,103 Center Ave Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716.



Arrangements were entrusted to Posten McGinley Funeral Home 59 E Lincoln Ave, Atlantic Highlands NJ 07716.









