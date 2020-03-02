|
|
Agatha Cecile Lastella
Eatontown - Agatha Cecile Lastella, 76, of Eatontown, passed away on Saturday, February 28, 2020, at her daughter's home in Allentown.
Funeral Services will begin on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. at the Saul Colonial Home, 3795 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great RC Church, 4620 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Square, NJ.
Cremation will be private.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Saul Colonial Home.
