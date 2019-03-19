|
Agnes B. O'Connor
Essex Fells - Agnes B. O'Connor, born in Harrison, NJ, resided in Essex Fells, NJ and Spring Lake Heights, NJ, before becoming a resident of Palm City, FL.
She was a real estate broker for more than 30 years in North Arlington, NJ - employed by O'Connor-Laffey Co. and Leisure Village West, Spring Lake Heights,NJ.
She was predeceased in death by her first husband, James Thomas in 1956, and her second husband, Arthur J. O'Connor in 2008.
Survivors include her sons, James Thomas of Santa Cruz, CA, and John Thomas and his wife, Virginia, of Toms River, NJ; grandchildren, Michael and Jessica Thomas of Deltona, FL, Stacey Thomas-Holmquist of Toms River, NJ and Samantha Lee Thomas of NYC,NY; great grandchildren, Molly Thomas of Deltona, FL, and Bryan Thomas Holmquist of Toms River, NJ; nephew, Robert P. Wagner of Palm City, FL and grandnephews, Robert S. Wagner of palm City, FL and William C. Wagner of NYC,NY; stepchildren, Donald O'Connor of Roseland, NJ, Judith O'Connor-McDonald of Palm City, FL, Dennis O'Connor of Stuart, FL and Gerard O'Connor of Jensen Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her stepchildren, Peter O'Connor of Essex Fells, NJ and Maureen O'Connor-Linehan previously of Chatham, NJ and Palm City, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to , The Salvation Army or to The Catholic Charities as Agnes was a devoted Catholic.
A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 10am in Holy Redeemer Church, 1454 SW Mapp Rd., Palm City, FL, 34990. Visitation will follow at the Aycock Funeral Home, 505 S. Federal Highway, Stuart, FL, from Noon to 2pm. Burial will be at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, N. Arlington, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019