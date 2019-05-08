|
|
Agnes B. Rottkamp
Freehold Township - Agnes B. Rottkamp, 73, of Freehold Township passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bartley Healthcare, Jackson. She was born in Hicksville, Long Island and was a lifelong resident of Freehold Township. Agnes worked as a registered nurse in the maternity ward at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township for over 40 years. She was a devoted parishioner as well as a member of the Legion of Mary at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Farmingdale. Agnes loved celebrating the holidays with her family, especially Easter and Valentine's Day, and shopping. She was a thoughtful, kind, great listener who would lend a helping hand to anybody and will be dearly missed.
Agnes was predeceased by father, Bertrand Rottkamp in 1990; mother, Marie Rottkamp in 1999; and brother-in-law, Robert Nagy in 2017. She is survived by her brother, Bertrand Rottkamp and his wife Joan, of Franklin Lakes; sister, Barbara Lynn Nagy of Freehold Township; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her 10:00 AM Funeral Mass on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 31 Asbury Road, Farmingdale. Interment will follow in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery, Freehold. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Agnes' name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 8, 2019