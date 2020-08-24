1/
Agnes Cardaci
Middletown - Agnes A. Cardaci, 94, of Middletown, passed away at Arbor Terrace, Middletown, on August 24, 2020. Born in Newark, she lived in Irvington, Long Branch & Monmouth Beach before moving to Middletown.

Agnes ran the Seaweed Rest Summer Rentals, Long Branch, and enjoyed a love for animals especially feeding the ducks.

She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred A Sr; son, Thomas Cardaci & brother Thomas Riccio. Surviving are her daughter in law, Christine Cardaci; sons, Alfred A, Jr & his wife Lynn; Robert & his wife Gail; grandchildren; great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday from 8:30-9:30am at the Mastapeter Funeral Home, 400 Faitoute Ave, Roselle Park. Funeral mass will be at Church of the Assumption, Roselle Park at 10am with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Hillside, NJ.

For online condolences, please visit www.mastapeterfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Funeral Homes, Inc.
400 Faitoute Avenue
Roselle Park, NJ 07204
(908) 245-1558
