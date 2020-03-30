Services
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-2414
Lacey Twp. - DiFABIO, AGNES, 93, of Lacey Twp., N.J. passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Cachusettes, Newfoundland, (near Conception Bay), residing there, moving to Lacey, N.J., and later moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Agnes was a retired hairdresser, previously working at Robert's Beauty Salon, Whiting, N.J. She was a member of St. Pius Roman Catholic Church, Lacey, N.J.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband Albert DiFabio. She is survived by her daughter Denise Higgins, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sister Gert, Cachusettes, Newfoundland, grandchildren Richard and Daniel, along with great-granddaughter Ava.

Burial will be in Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
