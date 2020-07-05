Agnes Jane Johnson
Toms River - Agnes Jane Johnson, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on July 2, 2020, at the age of 91. Agnes spent the majority of her life in Beachwood, NJ moving to Holiday City South 5 years ago. She was born in Bayonne, NJ and graduated from Union Hill High School. She married Joe Johnson in 1949 and had 4 children. The oldest, Jane Halligan, (deceased) had 2 children, Kris Tompkins - Toms River, married to Kallie, they have 4 girls, Colette, Eden, Sadie and Hannah. Her 2nd child Sean - Fair Haven, CT is married to Diana and they have 1 son, Ben. The second child is Joe Johnson - Bayville. The third child Jon Johnson - Tinton Falls, is married to Sue Johnson and has 2 children, Lexi - Myrtle Beach, SC and Jon from Tinton Falls. The last child Judi Johnson - Wall Township, has one daughter Angela- Beltsville, MD, married to Anand, and they have 1 son, Andrew.
Agnes was born to James and Ellen Sorrentino (both deceased) and had 3 siblings, Vincent Sorrentino, and his wife Theresa (both deceased), Marie Lemon, and her husband, Bill (both deceased), and Jim Sorrentino (deceased) and his wife Mary Anne.
Agnes worked for the First National Bank in Toms River when she first graduated high school but then taught herself how to groom dogs and ran a successful business in Beachwood and Whiting for 40+ years. Many customers becoming personal friends. She had several childhood friends Mildred Gibson and Ginny Pelham, who remained dear to her through-out her life. In her free time, she enjoyed boating, cruising the world, and being with her family.
She supported many charities and was a member of St. Joseph's Church of Toms River and an active member of St. Barnabas Church in Bayville. She was a member of the several charitable groups supporting the building of Community Memorial Hospital and St. Barnabas Church and also a Rosarian at St. Barnabas Church.
The viewing for Agnes will take place at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main St., Toms River, NJ on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 4-8pm. The church service will take place on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at St. Barnabas Church, 33 Woodland Rd., Bayville at 11am. Burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Toms River.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.