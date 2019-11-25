Services
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
(609) 296-6060
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:45 PM
Maxwell Funeral Home
160 Mathistown Rd
Tuckerton, NJ 08087
Agnes Marie Pharo Obituary
Agnes Marie Pharo

Little Egg Harbor - Agnes Marie Pharo, 82 of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on Friday November 22, 2019. Born on January 24, 1937, in Upper Darby, PA, Agnes moved to West Creek, NJ in 1951 and then settled in Little Egg Harbor, NJ in 1994. Agnes worked in the cafeteria at Pinelands Regional High School from 1979-2005 as well as Bass River State Forest as a Toll Collector from 1995-2005. She was a member of the Tuckerton First United Methodist Church, the Joy Group at her church and the United Methodist Women. She loved reading, crocheting and church activities.

Agnes was predeceased by her husband Wilson Pharo Sr., brothers Charles McGoldrick and William McGoldrick and sister Margaret Wells.

She is survived by her loving children Wilson Pharo Jr (Patricia) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Peter Pharo Sr. (Deborah) of Tuckerton, NJ, Karen Kelly (James) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Sherry Pharo-Franzoni (Scott) of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Sharon Bailey of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Gloria Chapman of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, Brenda Lyons (Jason) of Sicklerville, NJ and Denise Pharo of Little Egg Harbor, NJ, brother Ray McGoldrick of Orlando, FL, Grandchildren Christine, Owen, Christopher, Megan, Dawn, Pete, Trish, Christa, Adam, Amber, Shannon, Joseph, Leah, Matt, Gregory, Callista and Bella, great-grandchildren Gabriel, Xavier, Amari, Patrick, Emily, Paul & Tristan , Alexis, Mercedez, Travis, Trinity, Kylie, Logan, Layton, Lucian, Aubrey, Camrinn, Connor, Cuinn, Cora, Kiera, Jade, Owen, Preston, Jameson, Giana, Matthew, Leona and Jacqueline and great-great-grandchildren Phoenix, Bidziil and Rosalie.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm with a Service at 8:45 pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.

For condolences go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
Published in Beach Haven Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019
