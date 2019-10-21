|
Agnes R. Iatauro
Whiting - Agnes, 99, passed away on September 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Staten Island, New York where she lived for many years before moving to Whiting, New Jersey.
Agnes was predeceased by her parents, Herman and Dorothea Korte and her husband Donato Iatauro and her child, Carol Iatauro. Agnes is survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.
Memorial gifts may be given to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019