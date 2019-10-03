|
|
Agnes R. Keefe
Neptune - Agnes R. Keefe, 94, lifelong resident of Neptune, passed away September 30, 2019 at Crestwood Manor Nursing Home, Whiting. She was past president of VFW Ladies Aux. as well as Unexcelled Fire Company. She was a member of Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach. She is predeceased by her husband George W. Keefe Sr.; son Frank Keefe; sister Edith Lehman; brothers Charles, Walter, William, and Russell. Agnes is survived by her loving daughter Georgiana Haggerty; five sons Patrick, Michael, George, Jeff, and Dennis Keefe; sister Delia Stout; brother Arnold DeBow. and leaves cherished memories to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A 12pm service will be held October 4, 2019 at Monmouth Memorial Park Mausoleum, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland MT 59004, 866-753-5496. Boys Town, 1400 Crawford NB 68010 or church or . Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019