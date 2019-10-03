Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Monmouth Memorial Park Mausoleum
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes R. Keefe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agnes R. Keefe Obituary
Agnes R. Keefe

Neptune - Agnes R. Keefe, 94, lifelong resident of Neptune, passed away September 30, 2019 at Crestwood Manor Nursing Home, Whiting. She was past president of VFW Ladies Aux. as well as Unexcelled Fire Company. She was a member of Church of the Ascension, Bradley Beach. She is predeceased by her husband George W. Keefe Sr.; son Frank Keefe; sister Edith Lehman; brothers Charles, Walter, William, and Russell. Agnes is survived by her loving daughter Georgiana Haggerty; five sons Patrick, Michael, George, Jeff, and Dennis Keefe; sister Delia Stout; brother Arnold DeBow. and leaves cherished memories to her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A 12pm service will be held October 4, 2019 at Monmouth Memorial Park Mausoleum, Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland MT 59004, 866-753-5496. Boys Town, 1400 Crawford NB 68010 or church or . Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agnes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now