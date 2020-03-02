|
|
Agnes Rocco Gangemi
Shrewsbury - Agnes Rocco Gangemi, age 95 of Shrewsbury, died peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at home. Born in Long Branch she lived in Newark before moving to Shrewsbury 20 years ago. Agnes graduated from Barringer High School in Newark; St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing in Orange and served our Country honorably in the US Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII. After WWII, while her husband studied medicine in Rome, Agnes was able to work at the US Embassy because she was bilingual.
She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Frederick Gangemi; her brother, Ralph Rocco and her sister, Mary Lou Shirvavian. Surviving are two sons and a daughter in law, Frederick Gangemi and Edwin and Laura Gangemi; two daughters and sons in law, Cathleen and John Goode and Judith and Eliot Green and 7 grandchildren, Gianna, Jenna, Gabriella, Anthony, Dominick, Marco and Matteo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6 at 10 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 141 Navesink Avenue in Highlands. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020