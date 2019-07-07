|
Agnes Simpson
Toms River - Agnes Brodie Richmond Simpson, 98, wife of the late Gordon Simpson, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Hackensack Meirdian Hospital, Brick.
Agnes was born January 22, 1921 in Glasgow, Scotland to William and Florence (Lee) Richmond. She obtained her nursing degree from Saint Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing, Paterson, in 1942. In 1945, she enlisted in the US Army Nurse Corps, serving as a Second Lieutenant at Bolling Field Hospital in Washington DC. She married Gordon Simpson in 1948, and were married 50 years prior to his passing.
Agnes worked as a school nurse in Oakland, NJ from 1951-1954. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State College in June, 1968. That year, she began working as a school nurse in the Ramsey School System and remained there until retiring in 1982. After retirement, she and her husband moved to Brick, NJ. She was a member and served as a Deacon at the Brick Presbyterian Church.
She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, her son John Miller Simpson III and her grandson, Michael Simpson. She is survived by her son Gordon and his wife Patricia (Purpuri) Simpson; her grandchildren, Shana Simpson Kallenberg (Adam), John "Jack" Miller Simpson IV; her great-granddaughter Quinn Kallenberg, and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was private. A service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to remember Agnes may do so by making donations in her name to The salvation Army or the Brick Presbyterian Church.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019