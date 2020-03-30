|
Agnes V. Quidachay (nee Barredo) age 85 of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Jose Quidachay, Sr. Loving mother of Jose Quidachay, Jr., (Terri), Teresita (Stephen) Moore, Cecelia (Anthony) DeCroce, Ricardo Quidachay and Dalana (Michael) Paige. Proud grandmother of Jose Quidachay, III, Dana Quidachay, Deanna Quidachay, Stephen Moore, Jr., Marcelia Fagan, Teresita Leet, Chiara Quidachay, Tynicia Quidachay, and Robert Paige. Great-grandmother of Steven Corson, Nichaelia Fagan, Kalia Bowman, Zayden Laing and Elisha Moore. Also survived by many neices, nephews and their families. Born and raised in Newark, NJ., Agnes lived the life of a navy wife and mother.
She resided and raised her children at US Naval port cities throughout the United States, from Honolulu, to Key West to Kittery Maine, before initially settling in Toms River, New Jersey, next door to her dear sisters, Rose and Charlotte, and their families.
Agnes will live forever in the hearts of her family and will be forever remembered for her example of nurturing and unconditional love. A celebration of Agnes' life will be held at a later time.
