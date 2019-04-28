|
|
Agostino Cuppari
West Long Branch - Agostino Cuppari, 82 of West Long Branch, NJ entered into eternal life on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born in Panaia di Spilinga, Italy and resided there before coming to the United States and Long Branch, NJ in 1971.
Mr. Cuppari was a baker with Baldanza's Bakery in Long Branch and retired in 1996 after 25 years of service. He was also a communicant of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch and a member of Figli di Colombo in Long Branch.
Mr. Cuppari was pre-deceased by his parents, Pasquale and Maria Rosa Cuppari, his son-in-law, Vincent Booze, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife, Caterina Cuppari, his sons; Savino and wife Bernadette Cuppari of Ocean Twp., NJ and Pasquale and wife Gina Cuppari of Manchester, NJ, his daughter: Rosanna Booze of Tinton Falls, NJ along with his grandchildren, Cesarina, Santino, Guiliano and Sofia.
Relatives & friends are invited to call at Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd., Oakhurst, NJ on Monday from 4 - 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday at 1 PM from Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, Long Branch, NJ. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to the at .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 28, 2019