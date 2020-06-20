Aida M. D'Avella
Avon-by-the-Sea - Aida M. D'Avella, nee Magliacane, entered her eternal rest after over 104 beautiful years on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home in Avon-by-the-Sea surrounded by loving family. Her passing was not Covid related, and her last illness was mercifully brief.
Aida was born November 11, 1915 in Orange, New Jersey. She lived through the 1918 pandemic and then lived in Capriglia, Italy from the age of four to eleven, returning to Orange with her family for good in 1927. She survived two difficult Atlantic crossings to live a full, wonderful life in the U.S.A. While still in high school she had the great honor of talking to and shaking hands with Thomas Alva Edison when he visited the school. Aida graduated Orange High School in 1933 at age 17, during the Great Depression. She was an accomplished sewing artist and pursued a career in fashion, but had to turn down a scholarship to fashion school due to hard times and obligations to her family and the family business. She was the only daughter among five siblings and soon became the center of attention. Two of her brothers served in the U.S. Army during World War II and only one returned. That brother, seeking approval of his intended fiancée, would seek Aida's approval before approaching his parents.
When she once complained about finding the right boy, her caring teacher introduced Aida to her brother Ben J. D'Avella. They were married February 2, 1941 in Mt. Carmel church in Orange, a church her father had helped to build.
Her marriage to Ben was a long, happy and fruitful one producing three sons. They lived in a beautiful Tudor house in the Forest Hill section of Newark most of those years, running the family business, a popular pharmacy and liquor store on Bloomfield Avenue. They sent two of their sons to Newark Academy and Aida encouraged them in their schooling and successful business and law careers. When she was not helping operate the pharmacy, Aida served as the third President of the fledgling Newark Academy Mothers' Guild when her son Bernard "Buddy" was a senior, then served again as President when her son John was a senior, in the first class to graduate from the new Livingston campus. Earlier in her marriage Aida's mettle had been tested in raising her first child, Nicholas, born with cerebral palsy and a severe heart condition. It started with his weighing the same after a year as when he was born. She was the real star in his life and it was her faith and sheer perseverance that made his life a good one. Nicky was in many ways the best example of the positive effect of her supportiveness, which she then shared with her other children and many more in her life. Because of her son Nicholas' afflictions, she spent much time helping develop and support the Cerebral Palsy center in Belleville and doing trailblazing organization work for the parents of disabled children.
In 1959 she and her husband built their summer and retirement home in Avon-by-the-Sea, moving there permanently in 1975. Shortly after they retired, they began wintering at Eagle's Nest in Marco Island, Florida. Aida was often called the "Mayor" of Avon and Marco Island by her friends. She played bridge for over seventy years in all three of her homes and made great friendships because of it. She was also an amazing cook, doting grandmother, kind-hearted and genuinely interested in everyone she met. She loved the beach and walking the Avon boardwalk, which she did for more than 65 years. With her abundant sewing and knitting she made beautiful garments, blankets and more for her loved ones. There were also countless delicious meals she prepared and all the entertaining she did for her family over the years, bringing everyone together. She enjoyed bowling (even had her own ball) and tennis in adulthood.
Through all the years she felt that her family was her biggest accomplishment. Her three sons, her four grandchildren, their spouses and the four great-grandchildren who could do no wrong meant the world to her. She weathered the heartache of losing two sons (Nicholas at age 28 and John at age 50) and served as an example to many in how she weathered those tragedies with dignity and grace.
Yet her range of influence far exceeded her family. She was a brilliant, kind-hearted advisor and mentor to generations of women. Whether searching for direction with a business venture, motherhood, or the meaning and purpose of life, her words had a wisdom that can only come from a life well lived. Her beautiful spirit, silent strength and infinite experience have always made those she loved want to be better and stronger even in the most difficult times. And her sons and grandchildren shared great accomplishments in their chosen careers, in no small measure due to the plain sense and ease of navigating difficult courses shown to them by Aida. She was an inspiring, resilient, compassionate and strong woman, who was a shining example of grace. She loved with her entire being and all around her felt it.
Aida is survived by her son Bernard J. D'Avella, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Essex Fells and Mantoloking, her daughter-in-law Laura D'Avella of Sea Girt, her grandchildren Bernard III, Anthony, Nicholas and Joanna D'Avella, and her great-grandchildren Bernard IV, Liliana, Eloise and Jackson D'Avella
Due to the COVID related restrictions, all services will of necessity be private. There will be a Celebration of Aida's Life at an appropriate time in the future when circumstances permit. Friends are encouraged to give to their favorite charity or to one of Aida's favorites: St. Elizabeth's Church, 424 Lincoln Ave., Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ 07717; Interfaith Neighbors Meals on Wheels of Monmouth County, 810 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 ; or Cerebral Palsy of North Jersey, 220 South Orange Avenue, Suite 300, Livingston, NJ 07039. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.