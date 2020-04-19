Services
Aida M. Dierking


1924 - 2020
Aida M. Dierking Obituary
Aida M. Dierking

Jackson - Aida M. Dierking, 96, of Jackson, NJ passed away on April 18, 2020 of natural causes.

Born in March, 1924 to the late Vito and Carmella Spadola, she lived most of her life in Staten Island, NY until 2016, when she moved to Bella Terra in Jackson, NJ. She was married to the late James F Dierking in 1946 and they lived together in Staten Island for 29 years.

She worked for the New York Transit Authority and retired from a supervisory position in 1986. Her favorite hobby was her knitting and she provided numerous sweaters for family and friends.

She is survived by her four children, Normajean Cesario, Susan Miluk, Michael Dierking and James Dierking. She was the proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 15.

A private service will be held and internment will be at St. Peters Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either or to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Aloysius Church, Jackson, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
