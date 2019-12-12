|
Aida Patricia Da Cruz Southworth
Aida Patricia Da Cruz Southworth born in Newark, NJ in December 1923 died of natural causes.
She was one of 2 children born to Manuel and Judith (Rubiero) Da Cruz but raised by her aunt and unlce Mariana (nee Santo) and Augustino Da Cruz and married Hubert Southworth in April 1948. They were married 66 years before his death in 2014.
Mrs. Southworth's memory will be cherished by her children, Richard Southworth (Joan Check) of Manchester, NJ, Joanne Southworth (James Mertz) of Browns Mills, NJ and James Southworth (Liela Porreca) of Nashville, TN. She was grandmother (Mom-Mom) to James Thomson (Teresa Mears), Patrick Conners (Penny Schrieder), Vincent Southworth (Jenise), Matthew Smith (Whitney Carson-Smith), Brandon Southworth (Alexis Berdel) and Jagger Southworth (Rachel). She was great grandmother of & and sister to Arlette Coughlan of Toms River. She will also be missed by her loving caregiver of 7 years.
She worked in the Toms River School System as a Secretary for several years in the guidance office of both High School North and High School East before retiring. She and her husband enjoyed traveling by car. She was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Southworth made all her daughter's prom gowns as well as home decor items.
Visitation on Tuesday morning, December 17th, 10:00 to 11:30 AM at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, followed by a Catholic Mass at St. Ann's R.C.Church, 22 A Trenton Rd., Browns Mills. Interment BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery,350 Provinceline Rd., Arneytown, North Hanover Twp. The Lankenau Funeral Home, 370 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019