Alan A. Garcia
Toms River - Alan A. Garcia, 55, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in Saddle Brook, NJ, Alan grew up in Irvington before moving to Manchester in the 1980's. He was in the National Guard and volunteered at several Fire Departments. Alan was a jack of all trades, he did everything. If he didn't know how to do something he always found someone that could. He was a hard worker and had many jobs. He worked as a mechanic for most of his life as well as working for Manchester Township, MIDOR Diesel, Six Flags Great Adventure, Camping World and many driving jobs.
Alan was predeceased by his mother Providence Mannix and brother Carlos. He is survived by his daughter Ashley and son Alan Jr, his former wife Darlene, his father Carlos, and by his sister and brothers; Julia, Victor, Eric and David, his mother in law Doris Shahinian, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Due to the current situation, there will be a Celebration of Alan's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family through the funeral home. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to offer condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.