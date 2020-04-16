|
Alan A Laufenberg
Manchester - Alan A. Laufenberg, 87, of Leisure Knoll, Manchester died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at AristaCare of Manchester. Born in North Bergen, he lived in Toms River for 32 years before moving to Manchester in 2000. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Alan was employed for 15 years with Firestone Tire, Cranbury, as Warehouse Supervisor before retiring 30 years ago. Afterwards, he worked part time for the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention for 9 years. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Church, Toms River. Alan was an avid golfer who enjoyed watching old Western movies, but most of all he loved spending time with the family he adored. He is predeceased by a daughter, Lynne Tagliaferro, who died in 2018. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Joann (Bongiovanni) Laufenberg, a daughter, Cynthia Laufenberg of Glenside, PA, son-in-law Robert Tagliaferro, 2 grandchildren, Anthony and Victoria, and 2 great-grandchildren, Lilianna and Memphis. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alan's name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020