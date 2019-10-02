|
Alan Budner
West Long Branch - Alan Mordecai Budner, 90, died Monday, September 30, 2019, at Monmouth Medical Center after a long illness. Born and raised in the Bronx, the son of David and Sophie (Parson) Budner, he resided in West Long Branch since 1959.
After graduating from Bronx High School of Science, he majored in physics at the City College of New York, and then served in the United States Army as a plotting board operator at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. He then began his career as an electronics engineer for the Army Electronics Command at Fort Monmouth. He married Joan Sally Lazarus in 1955, and the couple raised two sons. Alan was an avid tennis player and a life-master bridge player with longtime friends from both those communities.
Alan's wife Joan predeceased him in 2001. He leaves behind his son Robert, an attorney; his son Lawrence, a physician; his daughters-in-law Mary and Teri; and his grandchildren Jeffrey, Jeremy, and Daniel.
The funeral will be Thursday, October 3, at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 2130 Kings Highway, Ocean, NJ at 1:00PM.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 2, 2019