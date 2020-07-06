Alan F. Kennett



Bayville - Alan F. Kennett, 75, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Cancer.



Alan was born on October 26, 1944 in Perth Amboy, NJ, where he resided before moving to Bayville in 1975.



He graduated from Perth Amboy High School in 1962 and then graduated from Rider College with a degree in Accounting in 1967. He was a member of the Lafayette Lodge No. 27 Free and Accepted Masons, Rahway, NJ.



He was self employed as a CPA for 48 years and was married to his beautiful bride, Carol, for 56 years.



Alan enjoyed going on cruises with the love of his life Carol. As well as playing golf and coaching his son and daughters in baseball and softball.



He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; brothers, Neil and his wife, Anne, Lester and his wife, Donna; his eldest daughter, Donna and husband, Louis; son, David and wife, Jennifer; twin daughters, Dana and Danielle, and their husbands, Joseph and William. He will be greatly missed by his nine grandchildren, Louis, Ryan, Heather, Morgan, Riley, Cameron, EJ, Connor and Leah; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit, Thursday, July 9th from 2 - 6 pm at Layton's Home For Funerals, (609) 971-6800, 250 W. Lacey Road, Forked River, Lacey. A service will commence at the funeral home at 5:30 pm. Cremation will be private at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.









