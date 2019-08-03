|
Alan J. Pogarsky
Jackson - Alan J. Pogarsky, 81, a prominent Bar leader and retired Judge, died on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Bartley Healthcare, Jackson, NJ. Born in New York, Jan 8, 1938, he was raised in Howell and attended Freehold High School, where he played tennis and basketball and was president of the student council. Alan graduated cum laude from Princeton University in 1959 and from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1962.
After working for the firm of Ewart, Lomell and Mucciori in Toms River, Alan formed a solo private practice and then the law firm of Pogarsky and Louis. During his 33 years of practice, Alan served as an Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor and a New Jersey Deputy Attorney General. He was a member of the Association of Trial Lawyers of New Jersey, Trial Attorneys of New Jersey and an Automobile Arbitration Panelist. He was a certified civil trial attorney.
Alan was committed to his profession. Upon admission to the Bar in 1963, he became a continuous member of the Ocean County Bar Association, the New Jersey State Bar Association and the American Bar Association until his death.
He was President of the Ocean County Bar Association in 1972-1973 and served as Trustee of the New Jersey State Bar Association for 5 years before being elected President in 1990. He championed the theme of quality of life in the profession. He held every office and numerous committee chairmanships in the State Bar. He served for 13 years on its Judicial and County Prosecutor Appointments Committee, and received its legislative service award in 1991. He served as a Trustee to the New Jersey State Bar Foundation.
Alan was a Delegate to the House of Delegates of the American Bar Association as well as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation.
In 1996, Alan was appointed Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey. He sat in the criminal and family parts in Trenton, before returning to Toms River in 2001. He retired in 2008. He was devoted to Princeton University as well as the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies, and accompanied by his wife, Ruth, he audited undergraduate courses at Princeton.
Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; Sons, Greg and Steve; daughters-in-law, Sheryl and Leila and grandchildren Ella and Aaron. Memorial services will be held 11AM Sunday, August 4 at Temple Beth Am Shalom, 1235 Route 70 Lakewood. Interment will follow at Beth Olam Memorial Park, Lakewood, NJ. Shiva will be observed directly after services as well as Monday 1 to 4 and 6 to 8, and Tuesday 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the family home in Jackson, NJ. Arrangements are under the care of Belkoff-Goldstein Funeral Chapel.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 3, 2019