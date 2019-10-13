|
|
Alan M. Perry
Bayville - Alan M. Perry, age 67, of Bayville passed away Saturday, October 5 at RWJ University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Alan was born in Perth Amboy in 1952 to the late Helen R. and John B. Perry, Sr., where he graduated high school. He went on to graduate from Stockton University with a B.S. Degree in Environmental Science. Alan was employed by the Ocean County Soil Conservation District until he retired in 2006. Alan was a partner in the Yuletide Christmas Tree Farm located in New Egypt for forty years with his brother John. He was a member of the N.J. Farm Bureau, N.J. Christmas Tree Growers' Association and the Ocean County Agriculture Development Board.
Alan is survived by his brother John, sister-in-law Donna, sister Joan Zuboy of Colorado, nephews Glenn and Dean Perry of New Egypt and nephews Jarett Zuboy of Colorado and Jason Zuboy of Germany.
The family is having a memorial service for Alan at the Church of the Assumption Chapel, 76 Evergreen Road, New Egypt, NJ 08533 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM. They invite you to come and share in the celebration of Alan's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alan's memory can be made to the RWJ University Hospital Foundation (www.rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-new-brunswick/giving/).
Published in Asbury Park Press & Home News Tribune from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019