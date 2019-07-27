|
Alan N. Curry
Howell - Alan N. Curry, formerly of Holmdel, lately a resident of Bayside Manor, Keansburg, passed on July 19, 2019. Alan was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Margaret F. Curry (Peggy), his sister Doreen Cooper, & grandson Georgie Coyne.
Alan was born on April 13, 1933 in London, England. Alan met his lifelong love, Peggy, in England while she was visiting family. They maintained their relationship by mail when she returned to New York and he attended Outward Bound Sea School in order to start his life on the sea. After his training, he accepted a job as Deck Boy with Blue Funnel Lines as a member of the Merchant Navy. He moved up the ranks until 1952 when he then immigrated to America with 20 pounds in his pocket to marry Peggy. Very shortly after their wedding, Uncle Sam requested his participation in the army. After Basic at Fort Dix, he was sent to Georgia to complete training as a teletype operator and become an American Citizen.
After discharge Alan secured a job with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company to learn sales. He eventually became the NYC Branch sales manager. He left there to work for a large agency on Long Island. In 1969, he decided to go into business for himself and started Business Coverage Corp., an insurance agency. Eventually based in Holmdel on Laurel Ave & Rt. 35, the business grew to become one of the larger insurance agencies in NJ. During all this, from 1955 to 1966, he & Peggy had six children.
Alan's first boat was purchased with a neighbor after a hurricane. They repaired the hull and Alan and Peg took the oldest two children on a cruise to Long Beach Island from a Keansburg. That was the resumption of what he had started as a teen. He had five more boats after that. In 1985, Alan & Peggy informed their children that in five years they planned to sell the agency and buy a sailboat to sail around the world. In Dec. 1990, they left Atlantic Highlands Marina for what would become a five year journey around the world. That cruise started with three of their children and one other crew member. Two of the children left at different places to pursue other interests. They had family join them at different intervals so they could share the experience with all. In all, they visited 42 countries & territories. They completed the journey in 1995 in Florida.
Al and Peg sold the boat & bought a Motor Home and travelled cross country and to Alaska, visiting friends and family along the way for two years. They settled down in Manahawkin into a house Al helped to build. Eventually they sold that house and moved to Holiday City, Toms River, where again, he designed and remodeled their home. Following the devastating loss of his beloved wife, Peggy, Alan moved several times, eventually settling at Bayside Manor in Keansburg.
Alan is remembered by family as sharing countless memories on the boats, motor home, and everywhere in between. Some of his grandchildren's fondest memories are of him dressing up as a very realistic Santa with his long white beard and glistening smile. Alan is survived by his children Maureen Dronne of Howell, Margaret Bavaro of Colts Neck, Eileen Coyne of Toms River, Alice Sheret of Forked River, Alan C. Curry of Freehold and John Curry of Toms River. He is also survived by his 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Alan's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from July 27 to July 28, 2019