Alan Robert Johnston
Morehead City, NC - Alan Robert Johnston, age 80, formerly of Asbury Park, Ocean Township, New Jersey, passed away Saturday September 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Al, teacher of 55 years, aka Mr. Wizard will be held at his home, Saturday 9/21/19 with stories and a toast in his honor.
Al was born September 27, 1938 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Ethel Leslie Primmer and Robert William Johnston.
Al graduated from Trenton State College with his teaching degree. He attended classes at Florida State, U. of South Dakota, and completed his Masters at Michigan State U. He lived in New Jersey with wife Marilyn (Marilyn Ruth Fritz Johnston), son Scott and daughter Kelly. Al taught in public schools, grades ranged from high school to elementary. He developed a science program for elementary education students, winning awards and eventually became a science curriculum supervisor. After retirement he moved to Pine Knoll Shores with then wife Sharon (Sharon Anita Burke Johnston). He offered his skills to Morehead Elementary School for 16 years, teaching hands-on science labs to three hundred 4th and 5th grade students each week. He had a lifelong interest in gardening and recently completed training with the local Master Gardener program. He was also a great cook and lover of wine.
He is survived by his wife Georgia Minnich; his brother Glenn Morgan and wife Peggy; his son Scott Johnston and wife Maureen, grandchildren Fintan and Teagan; his daughter Kelly and husband Shawn, grandsons Ryan and wife Anna, Shane, and Connor. In addition by love, not blood - Chris Minnich and wife Laura, grandson Owen; Jack Minnich and wife Bailey, granddaughters Kathryn and Evie. All of his beloved grandchildren knew him as PopPop.
He will be missed by many and has touched the lives thousands of young minds over the course of his career inside and outside the classroom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: NC Aquarium Society, Al Johnston fund for Crystal Skipper Butterfly Project, 3125 Poplarwood Ct., Raleigh, NC 27604.
Access to online obituary and internet condolences through https://www.brooksfuneralhome andcrematory.com/notices/Alan-Johnston
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 21, 2019